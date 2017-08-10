Atlantic football looks to take big step forward in 2017

Sports

The Atlantic Trojan Football team is hoping to take another step forward in 2017. Second-year Head Coach Mike McDermott said practice has been going well to prepare for the season and he’s proud of the work the team has done in the off-season.

Atlantic went a disappointing 1-8 in 2016 but lost two games by 4 points or less and return a number of experienced players for this season. Coach McDermott thinks they have the skill and speed to open up the offense a bit more in 2017.

John McConkey will be a key leader on the line on both sides of the ball. The recent UNI wrestling commit has been an impact player since his freshman year and will be sliding over to Center for this season. Jackson Eden is back at the Quarterback spot after throwing for 675 yards and two touchdowns last season. Noah Bruckner and Chase Mullenix will bring experience into the backfield. On defense Gratt Reed, Zade Niklasen, Dillon Sonntag, and Mullenix all return to a fast secondary that should be a strength for Atlantic. Coach McDermott said a number of guys that didn’t get a ton of varsity time last year have already impressed in practice as well.

McDermott said he feels good about the guys they have and a big emphasis of the preseason is to build depth, especially up front.

Atlantic will open up the season on August 25th at Clarinda. Chris Parks and Mike Smith will have the call of that game for you on KJAN. Listen in for the full season preview interview with Coach McDermott Saturday morning at 8:30am on KJAN.