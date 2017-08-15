Atlantic City Council to act on street closure for Family Night Out

News

When the Atlantic City Council meets Wednesday at 5:30-p.m., one of the first things on their agenda is action on an order closing the 200 block of Chestnut Street on Sept. 2nd, for the Atlantic First Responders “Family Night Out,” event.

The street will be closed from 4:30-p.m. until 7:15-p.m., for the event that was approved during the Council’s May 3rd meeting. Family Night Out is being hosted by Atlantic Fire and Rescue, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Atlantic Police Department. Atlantic Police Lt. Devin Hogue has been working hard to make the free event successful. It will feature a host of activities for the entire family to enjoy.

In other business, the Council will act on passing a Resolution with regard to the City’s Financial Policies, that aim to make the City’s bonds more attractive to investors by increasing the bond rating from A+ to to AA-. That would also reduce the interest rate the City pays to investors for the privilege of borrowing their money. City Administrator John Lund says the policies will largely require no changes to how the finances are managed. Instead, it formalizes the practice into policy, which is attractive to the bond market because it shows Structure, Rules and Accountability.

The Council will also act on repealing a resolution pertaining to how the City budgets for awards, recognition and events when dealing with employee milestones or other issues, such as sickness, deaths and births. In its place, will be an new policy that reflects increases in inflation and adds a line for accounting purposes on the Fiscal Year 2019 budget. The hope is to create more transparency and accountability in how the City spends money on internal events.