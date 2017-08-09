Atlantic Chamber to host Social Media Strategy meeting for small businesses

News

The Atlantic Rock Island Depot at 102 N. Chestnut Street will be the site for a seminar designed to help small businesses owners conduct their social media strategy. The class will address the basics of creating a social media strategy, and discuss the best practices to help leverage social media to grow your business.

The session takes place on Wed., Aug. 23rd, from 9-until 10:30-a.m. There is no cost to attend. Coffee and rolls will be served. Make your reservation online at www.iowawesternsbdc.com/events.

The event is made possible in-part through a cooperative agreement through the U-S Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC (Association of Small Business Development Centers)/Iowa at Iowa Western Community College, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.