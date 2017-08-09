Atlantic Chamber to host Social Media Strategy meeting for small businesses
August 9th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Atlantic Rock Island Depot at 102 N. Chestnut Street will be the site for a seminar designed to help small businesses owners conduct their social media strategy. The class will address the basics of creating a social media strategy, and discuss the best practices to help leverage social media to grow your business.
The session takes place on Wed., Aug. 23rd, from 9-until 10:30-a.m. There is no cost to attend. Coffee and rolls will be served. Make your reservation online at www.iowawesternsbdc.com/events.
The event is made possible in-part through a cooperative agreement through the U-S Small Business Administration, America’s SBDC (Association of Small Business Development Centers)/Iowa at Iowa Western Community College, and the Atlantic Area Chamber of Commerce.