Arson trials scheduled in Madison County bridge fire

WINTERSET, Iowa (AP) – Trials have been scheduled for three people charged with arson, accused of burning a covered Iowa bridge featured in the novel “The Bridges of Madison County.” The bridge destroyed April 15 near Winterset also was featured in the 1995 movie adaptation.

Court records said Tuesday that 19-year-old Alivia Bergmann is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 29 in Winterset. Eighteen-year-old Joel Davis is scheduled to begin trial Sept. 26.

The records also say 17-year-old Alexander Michael Hoff is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 29, but he’s trying to move his trial out of Madison County, citing pretrial publicity. His attorney has filed notice the boy will use intoxication and diminished capacity in his defense arguments.