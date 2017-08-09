Anti-violence activist charged with child endangerment

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – Authorities say the founder of a Des Moines anti-violence organization has been accused of hurting a child in her care. Jail records say 46-year-old Calvetta Williams remained in custody Wednesday, charged with child endangerment causing injury. The arrest stemmed from an incident in July in which a girl in Williams’ care received superficial injuries.

Williams said Saturday before her arrest that she would cooperate with investigators and that she plans to plead not guilty. Williams founded Mothers Against Violence in 2013 after the shooting death of a close friend in Des Moines.