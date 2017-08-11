Another in a series of meetings set for Atlantic’s 150th Celebration

News

Another, in what is expected to be a series of meetings related to Atlantic’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, is set to take place Tuesday, August 15th, in the City Council’s Chambers at City Hall. The meeting begins at 5:30-p.m, and any citizen interested in attending is welcome to do so.

The Celebration Committee is gathering ideas and suggestions for a year-long plan to make the 150th Anniversary of the City’s founding, one for the record books. Initial ideas include having local groups and organizations pick a month in 2018, and doing something special by tying-in the number 150.

Historical data shows Atlantic was founded in October 1868, by Franklin H. Whitney and others. How those persons chose the name “Atlantic,” is a matter of debate, but most seem to think it was because the founders thought the community was about half-way between the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. A coin toss is believed to have determined the name.

Another reason for setting up stakes in preparation for building, is because Atlantic is located alongside the rail lines for the Rock Island Railroad.