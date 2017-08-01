ALLAN D. JACOBSEN, 88, of Audubon (Svcs. 8/3/17)
August 1st, 2017 by Ric Hanson
ALLAN D. JACOBSEN, 88, of Audubon, died Friday, July 28th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for ALLAN JACOBSEN will be he 10:30-a.m. Thu., Aug, 3rd, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.
Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2nd.
Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, in Kimballton.
ALLAN D. JACOBSEN is survived by:
His wife – Blanche Jacobsen, of Audubon.
His sons – Donald (Sharon) Jacobsen, of Greenfield; Robert (Connie), of Audubon, & Tony (Jodi) Jacobsen, of Manson.
His daughters – Joan (Dr. Dana) Shaffer, of Pikesville, KY; Barbara Jacobsen, of Audubon, and Rebecca (Ronald) Conatser, of Cumming, GA
His brother – William (Virginia) Jacobsen, of Des Moines.
12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, other relatives, his sisters-in-law, and friends.