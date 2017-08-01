ALLAN D. JACOBSEN, 88, of Audubon (Svcs. 8/3/17)

Obituaries

ALLAN D. JACOBSEN, 88, of Audubon, died Friday, July 28th, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital. Funeral services for ALLAN JACOBSEN will be he 10:30-a.m. Thu., Aug, 3rd, at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is at 5-p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2nd.

Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, in Kimballton.

ALLAN D. JACOBSEN is survived by:

His wife – Blanche Jacobsen, of Audubon.

His sons – Donald (Sharon) Jacobsen, of Greenfield; Robert (Connie), of Audubon, & Tony (Jodi) Jacobsen, of Manson.

His daughters – Joan (Dr. Dana) Shaffer, of Pikesville, KY; Barbara Jacobsen, of Audubon, and Rebecca (Ronald) Conatser, of Cumming, GA

His brother – William (Virginia) Jacobsen, of Des Moines.

12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, other relatives, his sisters-in-law, and friends.