Adair County Sheriff’s report: 4 arrested on drug charges last week

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater, Tuesday, reported four people were arrested on separate drug charges last week. On August 8th, 56-year old Sherry Renee Harrison, of Pleasant Hill, was arrested by Adair County Deputy after he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 92, at mile marker 70. During a “probable cause” search of Harrison’s purse, Methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located, including a meth pipe, digital scale, and syringes. Harrison was arrested at around 4-p.m. that day, for Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd or subsequent offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She was released Aug. 10th on a $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Also arrested Aug. 8th following a traffic stop on Highway 92, was 56-year old Dennis Ray Wentland, of Altoona. He was charge with Driving While Barred/Habitual Offender, Speeding, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia/syringes, which were found on the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle. Wentland was arrested at around 3:40-p.m. and released the next day on a $2,000 bond or surety.

On Aug. 7th, 44-year old Stephen Dennis Kunkle, of Stuart, was arrested by Stuart Police, for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (a marijuana pipe), Possession of a Controlled Substance/3rd or subsequent offense (a clear baggy w/marijuana), a felony charge of Burglary in the 3rd degree, and Possession of Burglar tools (a pry bar and bolt cutters). The Burglary charges were with regard to an incident which took place July 22nd, according to the Sheriff’s report. Kunkle was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $5,000 cash bond or surety.

And, on August 4th, 25-year old Dalton James Cormeny, of Corning, was arrested in Greenfield following a traffic stop at around 12:55-a.m. on a pickup, which has expired and incorrect license plates, as well as defective equipment. Cormeny admitted to the Deputy, that he did not have a valid license to drive. A search of his person resulted in the discovery of a pipe used to ingest marijuana, along with a small quantity of the drug in the pipe’s bowl. A search of the pickup resulted in the recovery of meth and drug paraphernalia. Cormeny was taken into custody for Possession of Meth, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Driving While Barred. He was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $2,000 cash bond or surety.

In other news, the Adair County Sheriff’s Office reports 31-year old Thomas Allen Doherty, of Stuart, was arrested Aug. 7th, for Driving While Barred and Open Container/Driver. He was released from custody the following day on a $2,000 cash bond. Also arrested over the past week in Adair County, was: 19-year old Morgan Lawrence Powell, of Adair, for Driving While Barred, Operating a vehicle without registration, and Failure to show proof of insurance. His bond was set at $2,000; 25-year old Benjamin Riser Feller, of Dexter, was arrested Aug. 9th, on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. His bond was set at $2,000; and, 35-year old Brian Harold Eilts, of Massena, was arrested Aug. 4th on Highway 92 near 250th Street in Adair County, for Driving While Suspended. He was released the following day on a $2,000 cash bond or surety.