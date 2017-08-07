Adair County man arrested on drug charges in Union County

News

The Creston Police Department reports a man from Adair County was arrested Friday morning on drug and other charges. 49-year old Jack Howard Davis, of Orient, was arrested at around 10-a.m. in the 200 block of S. Peterson Street, in Creston, for Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs, and Driving While Revoked. Davis was later released from the Union County Jail on a $1,000 bond. 40-year old Kerry Lee Starlin, of Creston, was arrested at around 2:45-a.m. Sunday, for Simple Domestic Assault. The woman was later released from the Ringgold County Jail on a $300 bond. And, at around 9:15-p.m. Sunday, 50-year old Michelle Schell, of Creston, was arrested at the Union County Law Enforcement Center, for 5th Degree Theft. Schell was cited and released on a Promise to Appear in court.

The Creston P-D says also, two residents of the community reported break-ins, Saturday. A person residing in the 1000 block of N. Birch Street, told police that at around 12:30-a.m. Saturday, someone broke a window on the south side of his residence. And, a woman living in the 100 block of E. Irving Street reported to police that someone broke the driver’s side rear window out of her vehicle, while it was parked outside her home. The two incidents resulted in a combined loss of $400.