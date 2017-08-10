Accident investigation leads 2 drug-related arrests in Shenandoah
August 10th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
An investigation into an accident Wednesday in Shenandoah led to the arrest of two men. The Shenandoah Police Department reports officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in front of the Eagles in the 700 block of West Thomas Avenue. The K9 Unit conducted an investigation, and K9 Officer Argo was deployed. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a controlled substance and paraphernalia equipment.
After further investigation by officers, the driver, 19-year old Max Mitchell, of Farragut, was arrested for OWI 1st offense, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. The passenger, 19-year old Zachary Higgins, of Shenandoah, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Mitchell and Higgins were taken to the Page County Jail where they are being held on $5,000 bond.