Accident investigation leads 2 drug-related arrests in Shenandoah

News

An investigation into an accident Wednesday in Shenandoah led to the arrest of two men. The Shenandoah Police Department reports officers responded to a single-vehicle accident in front of the Eagles in the 700 block of West Thomas Avenue. The K9 Unit conducted an investigation, and K9 Officer Argo was deployed. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a controlled substance and paraphernalia equipment.

After further investigation by officers, the driver, 19-year old Max Mitchell, of Farragut, was arrested for OWI 1st offense, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute. The passenger, 19-year old Zachary Higgins, of Shenandoah, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Mitchell and Higgins were taken to the Page County Jail where they are being held on $5,000 bond.