Accelerant detection dog in Iowa helps investigate arsons

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An accelerant detection dog in northeast Iowa has had a busy first year sniffing around fires. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that Radar joined Waterloo Fire Rescue in May 2016. The golden retriever and yellow lab mix has investigated the charred remains of 30 fires to determine if there are any traces of flammable fluids.

His partner, City Fire Marshal Chris Ferguson, then collects samples from areas Radar highlights and sends them for testing at the state crime lab. Ferguson says the evidence Radar finds can be used in trial or to help get a guilty plea. He says only one of Radar’s arson cases have gone to trial so far.

Cedar Rapids and Council Bluffs are the only other cities in Iowa that have an accelerant-sniffing dog.