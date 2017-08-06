6 arrests in Mills County 8/10-8/13

News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports six people were arrested on separate charges from Aug. 10th through the 13th. At around 4-a.m. Sunday (Aug. 13th), 28-year old Jared Greg Mullennax, of Glenwood, was arrested for OWI/1st offense, Failure to Provide Proof of Insurance and Improper Use of Lanes. He was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Interstate 29, and held on a $1,000 bond.

At around 6:30-p.m. Sunday, 41-year old Jessica Brooks, of Logan, was arrested at the Mills County Sheriff’s Office, for Violation of Probation. Her bond was set at $6,000.

Sheriff’s Deputies in Mills County arrested 38-year old Gina Marie Henopp, of Omaha, at around 1:15-a.m. Saturday, following a traffic stop on I-29, for Interference with Official Acts. Bond was set at $300. A few minutes earlier, 39-year old Tyrice Marcell Baldwin, of Omaha, was arrested at the same location, for Possession of a Controlled Substance. His bond was set at $1,000.

Early Friday morning, 36-year old Bradley Jabe Ferris, of Logan, was arrested on I-29 for Driving While Barred and No SR-22 insurance. His bond was set at $2,000. And, last Thursday, 62-year old Craig Lee Hancock, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at Country Estates, on a warrant for Probation Violation. His bond was set at $21,000.