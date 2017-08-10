59TH Annual Tournament of Champions begins Friday at AGCC

Podcasts, Sports

The 59th Annual Tournament of Champions golf tournament will begin it’s three day run on Friday at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club. The tournament is an invite only event for club champions and runner-ups around the state, along with past champions of the event, and returning top finishers. Three different divisions will be contested again this year with an Open division, Senior division (50+), and Super Senior division (65+).

A number of local players compete in the tournament each year and a local golfer will be back to defend his title from last year. Alex Bireline of the Atlantic Golf and Country Club was the 2016 Open division winner, firing a (-1) 206 total with rounds of 69-67-70 on the par 69 course. 2016 Runner-Up Zac Christensen of the Atlantic Golf and Country Club will be back in the field as well.

Past Champion Del Miller of West Liberty was the 2016 Senior Division Champion with a 220 (+13) total and he will be back to defend his title as well.

Past Champion Arnie Leistad of Atlantic was the Super-Senior Division Champion in 2016 with a 217 (+10) total and he will also be playing again this year.

Spectators are welcome to come out and support the golfers all weekend long at the Atlantic Golf and Country Club with food and drink available throughout the weekend. The first tee time on Friday is set for 8:30am. Check out the tee times and pairings here: Round 1 2017 Pairings

We’ll have full coverage of the Tournament of Champions on KJAN. Tune in for reports throughout the day on Friday and Saturday, and hole-by-hole coverage on Championship Sunday. Scores will also be continuously posted online.

Listen to Tournament Coordinator Matt Mullenix talk about this year’s event with Jim Field on our Heartbeat Today program below.