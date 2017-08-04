$4k worth of school supplies donated to Atlantic Schools

News

A small yellow Atlantic Community School District bus left the parking lot of the Hy-Vee Food Store in Atlantic this (Thursday) morning, filled with at least $4,000 in school supplies for elementary and some middle school students in the district. The “Fill the bus” campaign was the idea of Stephanie Dagel, Assistant Director of the Atlantic Hy-Vee. It began August 1st. Dagel spoke with reporters about how the concept came about.

She said she and store Manager Jon Johnson went to a store director’s meeting a few months ago, where the push was on to “hype-up” back-to-school time. Afterward, she suggested they park a bus in front of the store and fill it full of school supplies. Johnson gave her the green light. She put some bags together and asked the community for help. They came through, and placed supplies in the bus or grab for and paid a pre-bagged supply available in the store.

A couple of local business owners also contributed to the project, but they wanted to remain anonymous, according to Dagel. The result is a generous supply of things students who are in need can use during the school year. Washington Elementary School Principal Stacey Hornung said both she and Schuler Elementary School Principal James Northwick have more than 50-percent of their students on the Free and Reduced Lunch program.

She said they always have families who are in need of school supplies. Northwick said the supplies are greatly appreciated. Both Principals were grateful to the community for its support of the district in this manner. Hornung said there are tables with supplies set out now at the schools, so parents can come by anytime to grab a bag to bring home. They will also be available during Back to School night at Washington and Schuler August 22nd, from 4:30-to 5:30-p.m.