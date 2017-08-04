4 people suspected of overdosing on Fentanyl in Council Bluffs

News

Police in Council Bluffs say four adults were hospitalized Tuesday night, after they apparently overdosed on Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid. Council Bluffs Police and EMS found three of the subjects, two men and one woman, unconscious in and around a car parked in the D & S Express gas station parking lot, at 1220 N. 25th Street. They were discovered just before 10-p.m.

Thirty minutes later, police and fire/rescue personnel were dispatched to a house a few blocks away (2500 block of Avenue H) for another unresponsive adult male. All four people were transported to local hospitals and were treated for suspected overdoses of Fentanyl. Three of the four subjects remain hospitalized as of last report, but are expected to recover. Police are still trying to verify whether the two incidents are related. The incidents are being actively investigated by the Council Bluffs Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit.

Authorities say it is important for citizens, in addition to police and fire/rescue responders, to be aware of the extreme dangers of Fentanyl use and the potential for accidental exposure. The following link provided by the Drug Enforcement Agency gives detailed information about this: www.dea.gov/druginfo/fentanyl.shtml