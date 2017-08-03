3rd Annual Doggie Dip at Sunnyside Pool is tomorrow (Aug. 18th)

News

Atlantic Parks and Rec Director Seth Staashelm says this Friday, Aug. 18th, Sunnyside Pool will be hosting its 3rd Annual Doggie Dip from 2pm to 6pm. The cost is just $1 per dog to swim. There’s no charge for Humans. The same rules as the dog park applies to the doggie dip. Dogs, owners, or just people who want to watch are all invited.

Staashelm says they will also be selling dog treats and baked goods for people to buy. The Atlantic animal shelter will be there with there information for dog licenses, and pet adoptions. All the proceeds for the event will go towards the Atlantic Animal Shelter!

Call Seth Staashelm at 712-243-3542, if you have any questions.