3 injured during Mills County accident Sunday afternoon

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office say three people were transported to Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, following a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 29. Authorities say a 1997 Jeep driven by 26-year old Samantha Bradley, of Omaha, was northbound on I-29 at around 4:20-p.m., when Bradley fell asleep at the wheel near the Bellevue, NE., exit.

The Jeep went out of control and crashed. A male passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries to his hand and knee, and a small child in the back seat had possible/unknown injuries. Bradley, and her passengers were transported to the hospital by Glenwood Rescue, to be checked out.

Authorities say Bradley would be issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Control.