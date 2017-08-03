3 injured during Mills County accident Sunday afternoon
August 7th, 2017 by Ric Hanson
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office say three people were transported to Jenny Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, following a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 29. Authorities say a 1997 Jeep driven by 26-year old Samantha Bradley, of Omaha, was northbound on I-29 at around 4:20-p.m., when Bradley fell asleep at the wheel near the Bellevue, NE., exit.
The Jeep went out of control and crashed. A male passenger in the SUV suffered minor injuries to his hand and knee, and a small child in the back seat had possible/unknown injuries. Bradley, and her passengers were transported to the hospital by Glenwood Rescue, to be checked out.
Authorities say Bradley would be issued a citation for Failure to Maintain Control.