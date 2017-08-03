3 bicyclists hurt when struck by a van in Dallas County

News

Three bicyclists were injured when they were struck by a van Wednesday evening, in Dallas County. The Iowa State Patrol says 36-year old Renae Deaver, of Dallas Center, was traveling south on Dallas County Road R-22 at around 7:45-p.m., when she failed to see four bicycles and struck them with her 2011 Toyota Sienna. The bicycle riders came to rest in the west ditch. All four riders were wearing their helmets.

Taken to Mercy and Methodist Hospitals respectively by Dallas County EMS, was 50-year old Todd Bidel, of West Des Moines, and 49-year old Brian Terhark, of Clive. A Dallas County Sheriff’s Deputy transported 45-year old Chad Roethler, of Urbandale, to Mercy West Lakes hospital. 36-year old Todd Bindel, of West Des Moines, was not seriously injured, according to the Patrol’s report.

The accident remains under investigation.