3 arrests in Mills County

Three people were arrested on separate charges Saturday, in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports 26-year old Casey Michael Rounds, of Council Bluffs, was arrested at around 3:30-a.m. near 284th and Highway 34. Rounds faces charges that include Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. His bond was set at $2,300.

Bradley Scott Wonder, of Malvern, was arrested at around 8:35-a.m. Saturday, for Domestic Abuse Assault and False Imprisonment. He was being held without bond in the Mills County Jail.

And, 26-year old Derek Edward Rodwell, of Glenwood, was arrested at around 10-a.m. Saturday, on a warrant out of Pottawattamie County. His bond was set at $4,000.