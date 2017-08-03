3 arrested on assault charges in Adair County

News

Adair County Sheriff Jeff Vandewater says three people were arrested over the past week, on assault charges. 46-year old Andrew Lamont Sewell, of Greenfield, was arrested at around 1:20-a.m. Sunday, for Assault causing injury. He was released the following day from the Adair County Jail, on $1,000 bond. And, on Tuesday, a father and daughter from Fontanelle were arrested on charges of Domestic Assault causing bodily injury. 42-year old Casey Lynn Long and 73-year old Gary Lee Bakerink were released the following day on $1,000 bond, each.

Sheriff Vandewater says 27-year old Cody Robert Cordell, of New Market, was taken into custody Wednesday morning, in Greenfield, following a traffic stop. Cordell was arrested for Driving While License Denied or Revoked. He was released later that day on $1,000 bond. Also arrested Wednesday in Adair County, was 22-year old Ashley Nicole Kelly, of Des Moines, who was wanted on an Adair County warrant for Probation Violation. She was later released on a $1,000 bond.

19-year old Morgan Lawrence Powell, of Adair, was arrested July 30th in Adair, on a Guthrie County warrant. He was transported directly to Guthrie County for processing. And, 21-year old Abraham Petro Riko, of Des Moines, was arrested Wednesday morning on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. He was being held in the Adair County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond or surety.