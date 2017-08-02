2 non-injury accidents in Red Oak, Tuesday

News

No injuries were reported following two separate accidents Tuesday, in Red Oak. Authorities say Officers with the Red Oak Police Department responded at around 4:45-p.m. to the Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center, to speak with a woman about an accident that took place in the 1500 block of 1st Street, in Red Oak. 62-year old Lynn Reynolds told police her 2008 Chrysler Sebring sustained nearly $2,000 damage. Another woman, 55-year old Shelly Shuffler, admitted to the accident, but could not provide proof of insurance. Shuffler was cited for Failure to Provide Proof of Financial Liability/Accident related.

The other accident happened earlier in the day, Tuesday. Just after 11-a.m., Red Oak Police responded to the area of Highway 34 and 4th Street, in Red Oak, for a two-vehicle accident. Authorities say 87-year old Fred Elmer Sowers, of Red Oak, was traveling south on 4th Street, when he failed to yield to clear the intersection and was struck by an eastbound 1998 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by 44-year old Tammy Rae Wiechmann, of Red Oak.

Neither driver had insurance. Sowers was cited for Failure to show proof of insurance-accident related, No valid driver’s license, and Failure to obey a stop sign and yield the right of way. Wiechmann was cited for Failure to show proof of insurance/accident related. Damage to both vehicles amounted to $2,800 altogether.