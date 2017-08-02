2 from Anita arrested on drug charges last week

News

A traffic stop last Wednesday (Aug. 9th) in Cass County, resulted in the arrest of two people on drug charges. The Sheriff’s Office reports 18-year old Kane Melvin Cooley, and 34-year old Stephanie Marie Cooley, both of Anita, were arrested on a felony charge of Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp (a Class D Felony). Both were also charged with Possession with Intent to Deliver Alprazolam (an aggravated misdemeanor).

In addition, Kane Cooley was charge with OWI 1st Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stephanie Cooley was additionally charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st Offense, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The pair were taken to the Cass County Jail where they were being held on $8,000 bond each.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports also, deputies arrested 21-year old Jordan Thomas McElroy, of Creston, last Friday. McElroy was taken into custody on a District Court warrant for Probation Violation. He was released Saturday on $2,000 bond.