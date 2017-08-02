2 Des Moines men arrested for Sac City burglary

News

An investigation into the burglary of an auto parts store in Sac City has resulted in the arrest of two central Iowa men. The Sac City Police Department reports 33-year old Eric Coon and 37-year old Rocco Viola, both of Des Moines, face felony Burglary in the 3rd degree charges.

Authorities say the men were delivering supplies to the Carquest Auto Parts Store Sac City. After they dropped off the supplies they allegedly went to the front of the store and stole several items. The incident, which happened on July 10th at around 3:20-a.m., and was discovered the following morning.