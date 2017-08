News

Two men from Atlantic were arrested on separate charges this week. According to the Atlantic Police Department, 50-year old Paul Prall, of Atlantic, was arrested this (Wednesday) morning for Harassement in the 1st Degree, and OWI. And, on Tuesday, 24-year old Austin Schmitt, of Atlantic, was arrested for Criminal Mischief in the 5th degree, and two counts of Simple Assault.

Both men were booked into the Cass County Jail.