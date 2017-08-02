3 arrests in Creston

News

(Updated 8:55-a.m.) The Creston Police Department today (Tuesday) reports three people were arrested on separate charges, Monday. At around 11:30-p.m., 21-year old Ryan Parmenter, of Creston, was arrested in the 500 block of N. Cherry Street, on a charge of Interference with Official Acts. He was later released on $300 bond.

19-year old Natalie Eslinger, of Creston, was arrested at a residence in the 800 block of N. Cherry Street, for Public Intoxication. She was transported to the Ringgold County Jail and held on a $300 bond.

And, 60-year old Virginia Lee Wilson, of Creston, was arrested at the Creston Wal-Mart store Monday afternoon, for Theft in the 5th degree. Wilson was released on a promise to appear later, in court.