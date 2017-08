News

Audubon Police Chief Matt Starmer reports two recent arrests. Last Saturday, 30 year old Aaron Lee Ihnken, of Audubon, was arrested for Trespassing and Public Intoxication – 3rd or subsequent offense. Ihnken was transported to the Audubon County Jail to appear before a magistrate.

And, on Friday, 31 year old Troy Donald Marasco, of Missouri Valley, was arrested for Driving While Suspended. Marasco was released on promise to appear in court.