2 arrested on separate assault charges in Pott. County

News

Two men were arrested recently on separate assault charges, in Pottawattamie County. The Sheriff’s Office reports 29-year old Sean Michael Bailey, of Oakland, was arrested Saturday evening for Domestic Assault (a Simple Misdemeanor) and Child Endangerment without Injury. Authorities say the incident involving his wife happened at their home in Oakland, and resulted in minor injuries to Sean Bailey.

And, 40-year old John James Ring, of Underwood, was arrested Sunday night for Domestic Assault with Injury (Aggravated Misdemeanor), following a physical disturbance involving his father, at a residence in Underwood. The report said Marvin Ring was assault by his son, who was upset and punched him in the head, causing apparent, minor injury.