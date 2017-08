News

The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested at around 2-a.m. today (Wednesday), for Violation of a No Contact Order. 29-year old Jared Lee Pomerenke, and 32-year old Robyn Leigh Salmons, both of Glenwood, were taken into custody near the intersection of Levi Road and Highway 34. They were being held in the Mills County Jail without bond.