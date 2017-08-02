2 arrested following residential burglary in Council Bluffs

News

Two people, a man and a woman, were arrested following a residential burglary that occurred this (Thursday) morning, in Council Bluffs. Authorities say 25-year old Gavin Miller and 25-year old Mandy Harrigan, both of Council Bluffs, face charges in connection with the incident that happened at around 8-a.m. in the 1000 Block of 6th Avenue.

The victim, 65-year old Geoffrey Jennings, of Council Bluffs, told officers that a male and female suspect entered his residence through an unlocked door. Once in the residence the male suspect struck Jennings in the head with a blunt object knocking him to the ground. As they male continued to assault Jennings, the female demanded money and personal belongings from Jennings. Following the attack both suspect fled the residence.

Jennings was able to provide officers with physical and clothing descriptions of both suspects. Officers located two suspects matching the description a short distance from the crime scene. They were identified as Gavin Miller and Mandy Harrigan who were in possession of items stolen from Jennings.

Miller and Harrigan are currently in police custody at the Pottawattamie County Jail charged with Robbery 1st Degree, Burglary 1st Degree, Going Armed with Intent and Willful Injury. Geoffrey Jennings was treated and released at a local Hospital for lacerations to his head.