$1million Powerball ticket sold in Avoca

News

Someone who purchased a Powerball ticket at Wings America in Avoca, has won a $1-million prize. Officials with the Iowa Lottery say the ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball. Wings America will receive a $1,000 bonus from the lottery for selling the winning ticket at one of its locations.

Another Iowa ticket matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize. It was purchased at Kum & Go, 1200 N. Walnut St. in Colfax. The winning numbers in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were: 12-30-36-47-62 and Powerball 9. The Power Play® number was 4.

No one won Wednesday’s jackpot, so the big prize grows to an estimated $356 million annuity ($224 million lump-sum option) for Saturday’s drawing.