19.5-lbs of pot found during traffic stop in Pott. County Sunday night

News

A vehicle pulled over for excessive speed Sunday morning on Interstate 80 near Council Bluffs, resulted in the arrest on drug charges, of a South Carolina man. The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office says while the deputy was speaking with 57-year old Kevin Clarence Miller, of Campobello, SC., he suspected the man was involved in some type of criminal activity.

After Miller was cited for excessive speed, he denied the Deputy consent to search Miller’s 2017 Kia Forte. He did consent to a K9 “free air sniff” around the vehicle’s exterior. A Police Service Dog was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the car. When a a “probable cause” search was conducted, authorities located a garbage bag in the trunk containing several vacuum sealed bags of marijuana. On the passenger side floorboard, was a vacuum sealed bag containing several containers of marijuana wax.

The total amount of marijuana located during the search amounted to 19.5-pounds. Miller was booked into the Pott. County Jail for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Marijuana, with the Intent to Deliver.