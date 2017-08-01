1 arrested on drug charges in Audubon County Sunday morning

News

A traffic stop on Highway 71 near Hamlin at around 3-a.m. Sunday, resulted in the arrest of a Missouri woman on drug charges. The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year old Courtney Cheyenne Loges, of Oak Grove, Missouri, faces charges that include Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Speeding. Loges was transported to the Audubon County Jail, posted bond and was released. She is scheduled to appear in court on August 31st.

And, an Audubon man faces a trio of charges following a traffic stop at around 3-a.m. Sunday, in Brayton. 38-year old Jason Malloy was charged with Driving While Revoked, having an Expired Registration and Open Container. Malloy also had an outstanding Audubon County warrant for Revocation of Probation. He was transported to the Audubon County Jail, posted bond and was released.