1 arrest, 1 accident in Audubon County

News

The Audubon County Sheriff’s Office says one person was arrested Wednesday evening, and a non-injury accident took place Wednesday morning. 21-year old John Terrance Wigley, of Ft. Dodge, was arrested Wednesday at the Webster County Jail, on an outstanding Audubon County warrant for Violation of Probation. Wigley was being held in the jail on $1,000 bond.

And, an accident happened at around 10:30-a.m. Wednesday about three miles east of Audubon. Officials say a 2001 Chevy Blazer driven by 54-year old Darvin Joseph Wittrock, of Audubon, was traveling east on 200th Street at the same time a 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by 17-year old Aaron Robert Gust, of Audubon, was traveling west. The vehicles sideswiped each other at the crest of a hill, causing damage to both vehicles’ left front tires. Afterward, the SUV came to rest in the south ditch, while the pickup stopped on the eastbound lane of the road. The accident remains under investigation.