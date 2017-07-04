Yelich powers Marlins past Cardinals 5-2

Sports

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Christian Yelich hit a three-run homer, Jose Urena tossed five solid innings and the Miami Marlins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-2 on Tuesday. JT Riddle added a two-run single for the Marlins, who had dropped five of six. Dee Gordon had three hits, and Giancarlo Stanton reached three times.

Greg Garcia hit a two-run homer for St. Louis, which lost for just the second time in seven games. Matt Carpenter had two hits.