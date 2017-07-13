WYNONA E. ANDERSON, 92, of Audubon (Svcs. 7/15/17)

Obituaries

WYNONA E. ANDERSON, 92, of Audubon, died Tue., July 11th, at the Friendship Home in Audubon. Funeral services for WYNONA ANDERSON will be held 2-p.m. Saturday, July 15th, at the 1st United Methodist Church in Audubon. Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon has the arrangements.

Friends may call at the funeral home, where the family visitation is from 1-until 2-p.m., Saturday.

Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon.

WYNONA E. ANDERSON is survived by:

Her daughters – Dorothy Sloth, and Diana (John) Ballou, all of Audubon, and Pegg (Larry) Winegar, of Runnells.

Her son – David (Hoss) Anderson, of Adair.

Her sister – Ardis (Dale) Eiben, of Corpus Christi, TX.

7 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, other relatives, her sisters-in-law, and friends.