Work release escapee reported

News

Officials with the Iowa Department of Corrections said today (Saturday), the 23-year old Kevin Williams Scott Jr., who was convicted of robbery 1st degree in Polk County, failed to report back to Fort Des Moines Residential Facility after work as required.

Scott is a Black male, 5-feet 9-inches tall. He weighs about 189 pounds. Scott was admitted to work release on June 13th, 2017. Anyone with information on Scott’s whereabouts should contact their local law enforcement agency.