Woman threatens man w/a knife in Council Bluffs, robs him of a backpack

News

Police in Council Bluffs Saturday morning, arrested a woman in connection with the robbery at knife point, of a Council Bluffs man. 48-year old Laurall Miller was taken into custody for 1st degree robbery.

Authorities say at around 6-a.m., officers were called 3624 9th Avenue, in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with 47-year old Timothy Lindeman, told police Miller had approached him, displayed a folding knife and demanded he hand over his backpack or she would stab him.

Miller took the backpack and left the area on foot. Officers located Miller in the 3600 block of 7th Ave still in possession of the folding knife. She was taken into custody, arrested and booked into Pottawattamie County Jail.