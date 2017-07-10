Woman cited after her van takes out a stop sign in Lorimor

News

The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a woman from Latimer was cited Saturday afternoon, following a non-injury accident in Lorimor. 25-year old Danielle Laura Piotrowski, was cited for Driving Under Suspension and Failure to Maintain Control, after the 2000 Pontiac van she was driving went out of control as she was turning from 5th Street onto Minnesota Street. The van took out a stop sign, resulting in a loss of $200 to the City of Lorimor. The van was not damaged during the mishap that happened at around 3:15-p.m., Saturday.