Officers with the Red Oak Police Department today (Saturday), arrested a woman in the 1800 block of E. Summit Street, in Red Oak. 26-year old Noel Kerrie Dominguez, was taken into custody at around 2:51-a.m., for Interference with Official Acts. She was also cited for Failure to Maintain or Use Safety Belts. Dominguez was being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $300 cash bond.