Woman arrested in connection w/Audubon County burglary

News

Sheriff’s officials in Audubon County report a woman wanted in connection with an Aug. 2014 rural Audubon County burglary, was arrested Friday after she turned herself-in to the Sheriff’s Office. 22-year old Hallie Rian Brown-Kresin, of Meriden, KS., was wanted on a warrant for Burglary in the 3rd Degree and Theft in the 3rd Degree, with regard to the incident that took place at a residence in the 1600 block of Littlefield Drive. Kresin posted bond over the weekend and was released, with an appearance before the magistrate set for July 27th.