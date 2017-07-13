Woman accused of theft from drug treatment unit takes deal

News

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The former finance director of a drug treatment agency has taken a plea deal in her embezzlement case. Court records say 37-year-old Amy Howell pleaded guilty Monday to felony ongoing criminal conduct and to misdemeanor unauthorized use of a credit card. Prosecutors dropped forgery and theft charges in return for Howell’s pleas. Her sentencing is scheduled Aug. 28.

Prosecutors say Howell stole more than $82,000 from the Substance Abuse Treatment Unit of Central Iowa, which is headquartered in Marshalltown. The agency provides substance abuse prevention and treatment services in Hardin, Marshall, Poweshiek and Tama counties.

Prosecutors agreed in the plea deal to recommend a suspended 25-year prison sentence and five years of probation on the criminal conduct charge and seven days in jail on the credit card count, plus restitution.