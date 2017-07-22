WILMA M. SORENSEN, 82, of Audubon (& formerly of Harlan) – Svcs. 7/29/17

Obituaries

WILMA M. SORENSEN, 82, of Audubon (& formerly of Harlan), died April 4th, 2017, in Audubon. A Celebration of Life open house for WILMA SORENSEN will be held 1-p.m. July 29th, at the Church of Christ, in Harlan. Burmeister-Johannsen Funeral Home in Harlan has the arrangements.

Burial of cremains will be in the Harlan Cemetery.

WILMA SORENSEN is survived by:

Her son – Donald (& wife Dee) Sorensen, of Harlan.

His sisters – Elizabeth Walling, of Sierra Vista, AZ; Gladys (& husband Donald) Robinson, of Irwin, and Alice (Jerry) Nollen, of Arion, IA.

4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.