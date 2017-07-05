What to do with leftover fireworks

News

The Independence Day holiday has come and gone, and in most communities, it’s no longer legal to fire-off fireworks, depending on your respective city ordinance. Iowans can still purchase fireworks through July 8th, however. If you plan on storing those devices at home this summer, there are some precautions you need to take, to make sure they are stored and disposed properly.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says unused fireworks should be kept in a cool, dry place and out of the reach of children. Never place fireworks on top of an electrical appliance, like a refrigerator or freezer. The appliance could be damaged through extreme weather events, such as lightning or power surges, which could possibly ignite the fireworks.

Fireworks should not be put in the garbage without taking appropriate precautions, as they pose a fire and explosion hazard. To dispose unused, misfired or “dud” fireworks:

Completely submerge fireworks in a large bucket of water and soak overnight.

Double wrap the completely soaked fireworks in plastic wrap or two plastic bags so they do not dry out.

Place the double-bagged fireworks in the household trash or take them to your local landfill.

Residents can also contact their local fire department or landfill as other disposal options for fireworks may be available.

Additional information is available at http://www.iowadnr.gov/Environmental-Protection/Land-Quality/Waste-Planning-Recycling/Recycling/Solid-Waste-Fact-Sheets.