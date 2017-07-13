Western Iowa man killed in lawn mower accident

News

MOVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa say a man has died from injuries he received earlier this week in a riding lawn mower accident. Moville police say 57-year-old Leiv Salte, of Moville, was riding a lawn mower around 6:30 p.m. Monday on a frontage road just off Highway 20. Investigators say it appeared he lost control of the mower and went over a retaining wall.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the mower landed on Salte.