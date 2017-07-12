WEDNESDAY, JULY 12th

Trading Post

GARAGE SALE: Huge Garage Sale to be held at 1731 Littlefield Drive, Exira, Iowa (between Elk Horn and Exira). Friday, July 14 from 8 am to 8 pm, and Saturday, July 15 from 8 am to noon. Unpacked much more of Harold and Elna Nissen’s belongings. More tools found. Also selling the table saw, some primitives, corn crib doors and weathered wood, washer, tons of collectibles, antique shipping crate from Kimballton store, Teddy bear cookie jars and figurines, vintage toys, cloth feed sacks, old quilts and chenille, cookbooks, household items, and old plat books and history books from this area.