Weather Update: Cass County now under a Heat Advisory

Weather

(Updated 11-a.m. Saturday) Excessive heat conditions will continue today along and south of Interstate 80 to the Missouri border. This marks the fourth consecutive day of excessive heat in these locations. An Excessive Heat Warning has been replaced with a Heat Advisory, which is in effect until 8-p.m. Saturday, for the following area counties: Audubon-Guthrie-and Cass. The same type of advisory is also in effect for Harrison-Shelby-Pottawattamie and Mills Counties, until 7-p.m. …

High temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s, with dewpoints in the low 70s. This will yield heat index values in the 100 to 105 degree range this afternoon. Prolonged exposure to heat and humidity may lead to heat-related illness if precautions are not taken.

AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues until 7-p.m.for: Montgomery-Fremont and Page Counties, and until 8-p.m. for Adair-Adams-Dallas-Madison-Union-Taylor and Ringgold Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned

room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.