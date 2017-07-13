Weather service confirms tornado near eastern Iowa’s Conroy

News, Weather

CONROY, Iowa (AP) – The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado caused the damage at farmsteads near Conroy in eastern Iowa. The service says the twister packed winds of 105 mph and touched down around 5:34 p.m. Tuesday and lifted 20 minutes later. It ran for nearly 4.7 miles.

Windows and siding were damaged at two farm homes along its path, and two outbuildings were hit as well. No injuries have been reported.