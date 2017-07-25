Visit the I-80 planning study website to view the second, online public meeting

News

AMES, Iowa – July 25, 2017 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is conducting a planning study of Interstate 80. The study is being developed and released through a series of technical reports that identify the existing condition of I-80, the way the system is performing, short- and long-term issues, and strategies to improve the route. Each report will be accessible online as it becomes available on the Iowa DOT’s I-80 Planning Study website at: www.iowadot.gov/interstatestudy.

The second online meeting is now available to view on the website. To view the meeting, navigate to https://iowadot.gov/interstatestudy/public-meetings, or select the “PUBLIC MEETINGS” tab on the home page, and then select “Meeting 2.” The meeting was recorded allowing persons to view it anytime and will be available on the website throughout the duration of the planning study. Three new technical reports have been included on the website, these include:

Truck Accommodations.

Diversion Strategy (Evaluation of Viability of Alternate Route Improvements).

Automated Corridors.

The Iowa DOT is asking interested parties to take a few minutes to view the online public meeting and review the information on the website. The website also offers a way for those interested to receive future emails or text messages regarding the study. Use the “STAY CONNECTED” link on the I-80 Planning Study website to subscribe.