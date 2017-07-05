Vintage, former Atlantic Fire Truck returns to the City

News

A vintage, former Atlantic Fire Truck owned by a man from Minnesota will return to the City, this Sunday. The Atlantic Fire Department plan on honoring Leon Brewer of New Hope, Minnesota, and thank him for donating the 1936 Mack Fire Engine back to the department after possessing it for over 21 years. Brewer calls the vehicle “Grandpa Mack.”

The department will serve a summer picnic-style lunch prior to the ceremony starting at noon at the fire station. The program begins at around 12:45 pm, with a brief history of how the Mack left the dept. and how they only recently learned that it could be coming back to Atlantic.

Brewer will be presented with items of appreciation from the dept and city and take a few moments to address the crowd. The dept. will also conduct an engine ceremony, where they pushed the engine into the station to officially receive it.