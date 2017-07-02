Video may reveal identity of Bridgewater arsonist

News

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department has posted on its social media page, a compilation video of security footage that may reveal the identity of an arsonist. A vacant, suspected drug house in the 300 block, of N. Main Street, was burned to the ground on May 5th, in Bridgewater.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking you to go to their Facebook page, watch and share the video. If you recognize a slow moving white pickup or a subject who was a little close to the heat (you’ll see in the video), send the Sheriff’s Department a Private Message by Facebook, or call with your tips. Authorities ask that you NOT post your thoughts of comments in the “comments,” part of the post, because they don’t want the suspect tipped-off. The driver of the white pickup is only sought after for questioning at this time. (The video can be viewed by clicking on the link below. There is no audio.)

